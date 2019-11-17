ORLANDO, Fla. — Holiday Whovillations and magical celebrations are underway at Universal Orlando.
The theme park kicked off its Christmas celebrations Saturday night. The many themed lands at Universal Orlando and Islands of Adventure are decked out in Christmas decorations.
Back this year are Universal's Holiday Parade feaaturing Macy's, Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular at Islands of Adventure, and the "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" projection show in Hogsmeade.
On select nights, Mannheim Steamroller also performs at the Universal Orlando Music Plaza stage.
Universal's holiday celebration runs through January 5.
