ORLANDO, Fla. — The roast beef sandwiches and tater tots and milkshakes will be back this week, Beefy King owners say.

The iconic Orlando sandwich shop took to Instagram to give an update Sunday to its followers, a week after a fire torched the building, allegedly by an arsonist.

"New ceiling lookin fresh! We will open WEDNESDAY 11/20!" they said.

The restaurant had to push back its planned reopening because it had to throw out its entire inventory and needed to restock.

No one was hurt in the fire, which was set somewhere near the rear of the building early Tuesday morning. Orlando firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, causing minimal damage.

Authorities arrested John Huff, 26, of Mount Dora on Tuesday night.

The Orlando institution on Bumby Avenue opened 51 years ago.