LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County fire crews have spent the night battling a fire at a pallet recycling facility in Lakeland.

The fire broke out before 11 p.m. at the Pallet Recycle facility on Lasso Lane. Nine Polk County Fire Rescue units are still on scene fighting this fire.

Here’s another look at the fire. Smoke could be seen for a few miles as we drove here this morning @BN9 pic.twitter.com/zKPNyFtTUP — Jorja Roman (@JorjaRoman) November 17, 2019

Right now wind and an abundance of fuel are making this fire difficult to fight. The fire is growing, firefighters told reporter Jorja Roman.

Fire crews also say it's not the first time they've had to respond to a fire at this facility, and when they have to come to this plant, they are often out there for days, up to a week.

It's not known what caused the fire, and it will be some time before fire marshals can investigate.

Winds have been blowing from the north, according to meteorologist Josh Linker, so people in the southwest and southern areas from that fire may smell smoke this morning.

This is a developing story. Reporter Jorja Roman is on scene, and she will bring us the latest on the fire all morning long.