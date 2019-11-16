ST. CLOUD, Fla. — November is National Adoption Awareness Month , and often times siblings in the child welfare system get separated.

But one St. Cloud family who took in two sisters and a brother and hope others can open up their hearts in the same way.

Here’s what you should know about the family’s adoption experience:

1. Siblings: The Miotto family adopted three kids, who are siblings:

Danica (15 years old): One day wants to have her own salon and enjoys all things hair and makeup.

Jimica (14 years old): Wants to be a minister when she grows up; can recite bible verses by memory

Anderson (11 years old): Loves to play outdoors, and their dog Bella is his best friend.

2. Music: The Miottos are a musical family and everyone plays a different instrument.

3. Embertown: All the children are all in a band called “Embertown” and also lead worship at their church.

4. Child Welfare: Embrace Families is the lead agency overseeing the child welfare system in Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

5. Get Connected: Heart Gallery of Central Florida helps connect people with children who are up for adoption.

6. Free College Tuition: For parents who adopt a kid out of foster care, that child receives a subsidy, free Medicaid until they're 18 years old, and free college tuition in the state of Florida until the age of 28.​