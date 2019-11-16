ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested, accused of drawing a gun on a Lyft driver.

Troy Heyer was arrested by Orlando police Saturday morning around 3:55 a.m.

The driver told police that they picked Heyer up and took him to a neighborhood in the Lake Nona area. After Heyer left the vehicle, the Lyft driver stayed in front of the house to do a report on the rideshare app.

The driver told police that Heyer then came outside and pointed a gun at him, asking "what are you doing here?" and was pacing back and forth. The driver told police that they thought Heyer was going to shoot them, so they drove away and called police.

When police arrived at Heyer's house 30 to 45 minutes later, his wife said he was already asleep, and they had trouble waking him. Although he initially agreed to talk to police, the arrest affidavit says Heyer eventually stopped speaking to the officers and said "you're either going to arrest me or I'm going back in the house."

Heyer has been with the Orange County Sheriff's Office since 2005. He's been relieved of law enforcement duties without pay while the case is being investigated. The sheriff's office says an internal investigation has also been opened.