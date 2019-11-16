ORLANDO, Fla. — How do you catch a Lake Eola swan for its annual checkup? Very quickly!

Trained volunteers and city staff helped to corral the more than 50 swans that call Lake Eola in downtown Orlando home Saturday for the annual roundup.

The crew waded into the lake or rode in kayaks get all of the swans into a pen on the west side of the lake. Then they picked up each swan and took them to a temporary clinic at the park.

"They all get vet checked," said Chris Wallace for the city of Orlando. "They get their microchips rechecked, they get inoculated for a botulism, they are weighed, every swan here at lake eola has its own health record.”

It also gave the city a chance to check in on its own "Bachelorette" style saga with the black neck swan Queenie and her new mate. City officials say so far, things between the two "love birds" are looking good.