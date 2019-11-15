ORLANDO, Fla. — This holiday season, you don’t have to worry about carrying cash on you to donate to a Salvation Army bell-ringer.

Salvation Army Red Kettles now take Apple Pay, Google Pay

Through "Kettle Pay," people can make a digital donation

Red Kettle Campaign donations go toward helping homeless, impoverished

The Salvation Army has launched “Kettle Pay,” where people can scan their phones to make a digital donation, the organization announced Wednesday.

According to Salvation Army, their red kettles now accept Apple Pay and Google Pay — just hover or “bump” your phone over the designated QR code.

The donation will be given to your local Salvation Army, based on your billing ZIP code, and will go toward helping people who are homeless or impoverished.

Red kettles are found at street corners and in front of stores.