MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A report released Friday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows that the organism that causes red tide has been detected in very low levels off the coast of Manatee County.

While many of the samples taken in gulf waters off Manatee County show background concentrations of Karenia brevis, a few spots in the northern part of the county have very low levels of the organism.

FWC defines very low levels of red tide as 1,000 – 10,000 cells of Karenia brevis (K. Brevis) per liter.

RED TIDE UPDATE// This map was just released by @MyFWC. It shows very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide now present in Manatee County. Parts of Sarasota County now have medium to high concentrations.

In parts of Sarasota County, Karenia brevis is being detected at high levels. Red tide has brought dead fish to the shores of Manasota Key Beach and beachgoers are reporting respiratory irritatio n. In Venice and father north, no fish kills have been reported and for the most part, beachgoers report the air feels clear.

Experts at Mote Marine Laboratory believe that’s due to a wind pattern that could be blowing aerosols offshore.

Scientists with Mote Marine Laboratory say because Karenia brevis is slightly newer to the Sarasota area, it may take a little bit for the effects to start. If the high concentrations stick around, it is possible the Sarasota County beaches could start to see more intense effects in coming weeks.

