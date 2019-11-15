ORLANDO, Fla. — Recent arrests have recovered hundreds of phones stolen at last weekend’s Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando.

Monday, Palm Beach County deputies arrested Adeson Ortega during a traffic stop, where they found 104 phones and stolen credit cards and driver's licenses in his car.

Deputies called some of the victims, who said they had been at EDC, and believed they had been pickpocketed.

Fizza Khan traveled from Illinois with her friends to Orlando for EDC, but her phone stolen during the concert.

“I took so many precautions… it was an iPhone XS max. It was alone $1,100 when I purchased it,” she said.

Khan said she had her phone in her fanny pack but then took it out and put in her hoodie pocket for a couple minutes — that’s all it took.

“I think what happened is one person distracted us while we were talking and the other one pulled it out of my hoodie,” Khan said.

These thieves are organized, and they can do really well at these concerts.

On Saturday, Orlando Police tweeted out a warning about people aiming to steal cell phones.

"Cell phone pickpocket thieves are out there and ready to steal phones," OPD’s tweet said.

And as if getting her phone stolen wasn’t enough, she got a message later saying it had been found. But when she clicked it, it was a phishing email for her iCloud login.

“So that means they were able to get into my phone, and possibly delete it, erase it unlock it, and are able to sell it again,” she said.

Khan is not so worried about the phone — it’s the memories she lost with it.

“Your phone stores so much of your life. You have so much stuff on there that you don’t even think about,” she said.

Now Khan says she’s moving on, relying on the device we were all born with to keep those memories.