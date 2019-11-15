MASCOTTE, Fla. — Homeless camps are starting to pop up in a small Lake County city, and police officials in Mascotte say it's an alarming trend.

Along American Legion Road in the city of Mascotte, a small indentation in the woods is your first clue. Inside, a well-worn path will lead you through a trail of debris where you’ll eventually walk up to a full-size camping tent for a family of five, but in this case it's hard to tell just how many people are living here.

Residents living nearby said they've seen several dozen people go in and out of the homeless camp, and at night they've even heard fights.

Many around here have kids, and they say it's not a safe environment.

At night, neighbors say people living in the camp wander into their yards and rummage through trash containers.

Local police say they're well aware of the situation, but that their hands are tied trying to get through all the red tape.

“So generally we'll have to get ahold of the owner. That normally involves sending a phone call or sending some certified mail, which will involve code enforcement, and then we wait to hear from the owner,” said Mascotte Police Chief Eric Pedersen.