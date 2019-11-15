NATIONWIDE — Do you like Hallmark Christmas movies? Well, one company has the perfect challenge for you.

CenturyLink is offering $1,000 to someone who can watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

In addition to watching the movies, the participant will be required to review them on social media.

The participant will also receive a "binge-watching package" that includes hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, a string of fairy lights, a mini Christmas tree, and "Hallmark swag."

The Hallmark movie binge must be completed by December 25.

Think you have what it takes? Apply here .

Applications will be accepted through December 6.