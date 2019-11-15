ORLANDO, Fla. — A flight attendant was arrested at Orlando International Airport on Thursday after TSA agents found a semiautomatic pistol in his carry-on, police say.

Joseph Brozyna, 28, of Ormond Beach is facing charges of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a firearm in a prohibited place, according to an Orlando Police arrest affidavit.

Patrol officers responded to the west securty checkpoint at about 5:45 p.m. after TSA agents flagged a possible firearm in a black carry-on in an X-ray machine, the affidavit says.

When they got there, Brozyna, who is a crew member for Frontier Airlines , admitted owning the bag. He told officers that he'd forgotten to remove the firearm after a recent road trip.

The gun, a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, had one chambered round and five rounds in the magazine, police said. They also said a records search indicated Brozyna's concealed-carry permit had been suspended.

Brozyna was cooperative, and he was taken to the Orange County booking center, police said.

Frontier Airlines said Friday it had suspended a flight attendant after an incident at an OIA checkpoint Thursday.

"We are investigating the matter and will take further actions, as appropriate. The safety and security of all passengers and crew members are uncompromising priorities at Frontier Airlines and we have a zero tolerance policy for any violation of law or security protocols," the airline said in an emailed statement.

According to TSA, more than 75 guns have been confiscated at Orlando International Airport this year.