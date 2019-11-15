JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inside the walls of this North Florida sanctuary, you get to step into a world of big cats.

Here are five things you should know about Catty Shack Ranch before you visit:

1. Catty Shack Ranch is a rescue and sanctuary for "big cats" and other exotic animals. They have dozens of different animals, ranging from lions, tigers, black leopards, and foxes.

2. Catty Shack Ranch offers 30-minute guided tours, or you can walk the property on you own to explore their many exotic animals.

3. In addition to their daytime tours, they also have evening hours, where you can experience a night feeding.

4. They are open Thursday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Saturday, and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5. For more information, check out their website .