ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders are launching a new one-year pilot program to provide more public bathrooms downtown.

The city will install four portable bathrooms at two different locations downtown. They'll be installed two at a time in two six-month “pilot phases.”

"There aren't a lot of opportunities to ultimately use a public facility, and that's part of the experience that we want to be able to provide (so) people can enjoy themselves for their entire stay both when they get here, during, and on their way out,” said David Barilla Assistant Director of the Downtown Development Board .

According to the city of Orlando, it’s proposed hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.