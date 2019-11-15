CHARLOTTE, NC -- A popular Dilworth coffee shop that's been a staple in the community for 20 years is now under new ownership.

The Starbucks on East Boulevard was recently purchased by Summit Healthcare Group

The sale price was listed at $4.5 million

Local business owners say as the city grows, they hope Dilworth doesn't lose its charm

According to Mecklenburg County property records, the Starbucks on East Boulevard was recently purchased by Summit Healthcare Group. The records show the new owners as SHG East Boulevard LLC, and the sale price was listed at $4.5 million.

According to the website, Winston-Salem based Summit Healthcare Group is a "real estate company specializing in medical office projects."

Records also show the LLC purchased two buildings next door, the Key Man Building and Theory Design. This news came as a shock to Dilworth residents.

Cody Stewart is the general manager at Kid Cashew, a popular restaurant in Dilworth. He says while he doesn't know what the new owners will put on the property, he hopes it doesn't take away from Dilworth's charm.

"I think [Dilworth is] made up of small business owners, you know local business owners. That's the most important thing I think," Stewart says. "I think as every city grows, it gets away from that. You know, when you have an area like that, you hate to see it tampered with. We'd like to see it heightened rather than you know something as what we think is going to happen."

Spectrum News reached out to Summit Healthcare Group, as well as the owners of the Starbucks and Theory Design. They did not return our calls for comment on the sale.