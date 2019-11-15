PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 51-year-old Riverview woman is facing charges after detectives say she stole thousands of dollars from a man she was supposed to be caring for.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested 51-year-old Traci Hudson after an investigation determined she took more than $500,000 from the account of 92-year-old Maurice Myers.

Hudson was not a court-appointed guardian for Myers, so the financial transfers were not monitored.

According to the investigation, Hudson was introduced to Myers in November 2017 after the death of his daughter, who had been taking care of his finances.

Hudson owns Florida Guardianship Services, Inc. She is also listed as the president of the Guardian Association of Pinellas County per the Florida Division of Corporations website. In addition, Hudson is listed on the Guardian Association of Pinellas County newsletter as Board of Directors, president as recent as October 2019.

Detectives said that after the introduction, Hudson through her power of attorney became the court-appointed personal representative for Myers’ daughter’s estate.

Myers died in October 2018 with no official next of kin.

Authorities say that in 11 months, $541,541.12 was transferred from Myers' account to accounts owned by Hudson.

On Thursday, Hudson was taken into custody and charged with exploitation of an elderly person over $50,000, which is a first-degree felony. Hudson has a bond amount of $250,000.

Florida's guardianship program has come under intense scrutiny in recent months. In May, a Brevard County ward, or person in the care of a guardian, died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa days after his court-appointed guardian filed a "do not resuscitate" order against his family's wishes.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents investigating his guardian, Rebecca Fierle, found the cremated remains of nine people and one dog in urns in her downtown Orlando office.

On July 12, Carol Berkowitz, the executive director of the state's Office of Public and Professional Guardians, resigned after the discovery of a backlog of more than 80 complaints against guardians.