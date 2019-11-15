EDGEWOOD, Fla. — Spectrum News 13 uncovered unpaid waste bills for about 40 homes in this city over at least three years that now need to be settled.

Edgewood has over 3 years worth of unpaid waste bills

44 homes weren't billed

Property appraiser blames City of Edgewood

The town of Edgewood is less than 3,000 people, but about one percent of the town has been impacted for years without even knowing it.

“It was frustrating,” Edgewood Mayor John Dowless said. “I was annoyed because we are paying for the assessment to get done and to be done properly and it wasn’t.”

A non-ad valorem assessment is a special assessment that is not based on the value of a property. These non-ad valorem assessments can be assessed to a home’s property for services like landscaping, security, lighting and trash disposal.