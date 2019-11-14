The long-standing battle between the city of Watertown and the fire department is over for now, as the sides settled on a city payment of about $130,000. The dispute stems from a fire department staffing agreement.

The minimum manning rule requires 15 firefighters on duty at all times. Over the years, the city council has tried to get rid of the rule, spending thousands in legal fees, creating a legal war with the fire union. But a judge ruled the agreement was valid and the city and fire department would settle in arbitration.

"This settlement, it makes it so we didn't have to spend more money deciding what was already known to everybody: that the city was violating the clause and it should be some type of penalty for it," said Watertown Fire Union President Dan Daugherty.

On Monday, the council is expected to vote on the settlement funds allocation. Officials are hopeful this decision may repair the relationship between the city and the fire department.

"Our goal is to have a fair contract so it's mutually beneficial for not only our city, but also for the firefighters. The manning was the crux of the argument that we've been fighting over the last couple of years," said Watertown Mayor Joseph Butler.