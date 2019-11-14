Resorts World Catskills Casino in Monticello has faced financial issues since they opened back in February of 2018. Their parent company, Empire Resorts, is around $500 million in debt and considered bankruptcy in August.

"Bankruptcy is a tool, it doesn't necessarily mean the company is going to close. I think all of the talk is centered around whether bankruptcy will be used as a tool to take out that debt," said Bill Rieber, Thompson town supervisor.

Stockholders approved the sale of Empire Resorts on Wednesday to the company’s two largest shareholders, making the once public company now privately owned. Village of Monticello Mayor and Manager, Gary Sommers, says that is the right move.

"So you can make the decisions you need to make and not worry about all of your stockholders, you know, trying to have some input on it," Sommers said.

Sommers says while this merger is the right decision, he thinks the casino also needs to improve its marketing strategies if they want to bring in more people.

"It just doesn't seem like they're promoting the casino the way the casino needs to be promoted," Sommers said.

He says the glitz you would expect from a casino is lacking.

"You look at the signs they have on the highway, the signs they use. They're using the same signs the state uses for road closures," Sommers said.

A joint statement from Empire Resorts and Genting Americas say in part, "This marks a new chapter for Resorts World Catskills and is the first step toward fulfilling the promise and potential of New York’s most prized integrated casino resort destination.”

Sommers says he hopes the casino is successful in the future.

"I think there really is a good strong chance the casino will come out of all of this and be very successful," Sommers said.