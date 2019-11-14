The wait is over for more chicken, as the second Chick-Fil-A location opened Thursday morning in Cheektowaga along Transit and Losson roads.

This new Chick-Fil-A is owned by military veteran Andrew Privitera, who is also from Buffalo!He was introduced to the chain in SC and when given the opportunity to move home and open one here, he couldn’t wait! He just moved back in August. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/mP9bD30f5Q — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) November 14, 2019

The owner of the newest store, Andrew Privitera, is doubly proud to be opening the restaurant: He’s a Buffalo native and served in the military for more than 20 years before going into the chicken business.

He was stationed in South Carolina where he first tried the popular food chain and fell in love with it.

After retiring from service in 2016, he opened up a store in Omaha, Nebraska. He was there for three years until he saw they were looking to open up locations in Western New York.

Privitera said he applied because it was his chance to go back home and bring the chain here."When you are raised in Buffalo, you are a Buffalonain for life,” he said. “You know, you are always a Bills fan so it's just great to be back home. It's just so exciting to be open. You know you plan and plan and plan and now it's open and you get to do this."

And the first few cars are lining up! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/IWMK9UOjAV — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) November 14, 2019

Instead of last year’s crowded parking lot filled with people braving bitter cold temperatures for the chance to be among the first to sample the popular food, the parking lot filled only about 10 minutes before the restaurant opened at 6:30 a.m.

The store hired 100 people and a company spokesperson said they have a mix of new employees and employees from other locations helping with the launch of the new restaurant.

Cheektowaga is also the only municipality in the state to have two Chick-Fil-As.

Fans of the sandwich were pretty excited to have another location nearby.

“I wanted to get here early to surprise my kids, I came last night too,” said Tom Flanigan. “I stood in line for the first 100 and before they came to Buffalo, they were crazed. They used to drive to Erie.”

This guy wins Dad of the Year award! He got up early so he can surprise his kids with @ChickfilA because they love it @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/aMK6uoPYjK — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) November 14, 2019

The store is open from 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For the next three days, patrons will have to use the Transit Road entrance, as the Losson Road entrance will be blocked by traffic cones.