KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UCP of Central Florida, a Kissimmee charter school, is helping its students try to reach their full potential by adding therapy to its curriculum.
Here's what you need to know about the special needs charter school:
- The classrooms are made up of children with and without disabilities.
- Students receive speech, physical, and occupational therapy.
- UCP of Central Florida has eight campuses and is located in cities like Kissimmee and Orlando.
- The charter school offers an afterschool childcare program.
- Each classroom is small to keep a proportionate teacher to student ratio.
- The school plans to begin an animal buddy program where students read to stuffed animals to help them build confidence and develop a love for reading.