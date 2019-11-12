ORLANDO, Fla. — The first female CEO of Kissimmee-based Tupperware has stepped down after a year and half on the job.

Tricia Stitzel took over as CEO of Tupperware Brands in May 2018 after serving as the company's president and COO since October 2016. She was the company's first female CEO in the company's 70-year history.

Stitzel was elected CEO by the company's board of directors after longtime CEO Rick Goings stepped down and became executive chairman.

"I want to thank Tricia for her contributions to Tupperware as CEO, including her passion and drive in developing and launching the global growth strategy to transform the business through digital change and consumer focus, her successful efforts to recruit experienced global leaders, and her strong commitment to empowering women through economic opportunities. We wish her the very best in the future," Susan Cameron, lead director of the board, said in a news release.

In late October, Tupperware Brands said sales fell 14% in the third quarter , and the company was expecting full-year sales also to fall 14%. Shares have fallen 70% in 2019, Marketwatch.com reported Tuesday .

The board has tapped Chris O'Leary to replace Stitzel as interim CEO effective immediately, the news release said. O'Leary has been an independent director of the board since January. He's a former General Mills and PepsiCo executive.

Tupperware's board has hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find candidates for a permanent CEO, the release said.

Stitzel also stepped down as a company director. She joined Tupperware in 1997.