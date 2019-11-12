ORLANDO, Fla. — No one was injured following an early morning fire at Beefy King, which is now closed, as the owners are working to clean up and the investigation as to how the fire started is underway.

The Orlando Fire Department was at the restaurant at 424 North Bumby Ave. in Orlando at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to put out the fire.

Arson investigators are at the restaurant as fire investigators are trying to assess the damage, according to the fire department.

Beefy King tweeted that it is closed on Tuesday and both the restaurant and officials stated that no one was hurt and that there was minimal damage done by the fire.

CLOSED TODAY our beloved Beefy King caught fire around 1am. No one was hurt & Minimal damage to the building.Orlando Fire Dept acted swiftly & prevented the fire from spreading. Orlando police Dept has been so helpful as well. Everything is being investigated — Beefy king (@beefy_king) November 12, 2019

The restaurant did not state when it will reopen.

In an Instagram post, Beefy King stated, "51 years we have survived hurricanes & other mishaps, never have we dealt with fire."