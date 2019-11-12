Soon again, they'll be pouring pints again in Madison County.

A new owner has purchased Empire Farm Brewery in Cazenovia, which recently filed for bankruptcy and the transition includes transforming the large brewery and restaurant.

Meier's Creek Brewing Company will open up next spring. Feldmeier Equipment, a Dewitt company, put in the winning bid at a bankruptcy auction last month.

"They have a great location, and I think we have a great staff that will be able to run the location,” said Feldmeier Equipment Corporate Counsel Doug Gorman. “I think it makes sense to start from scratch and really build that brand."

Empire Farm Brewery filed for bankruptcy in August, owing more than $10 million. Now, the Cazenovia location is closed, and Feldmeier Equipment is ready to take over.

Among other things, it makes stainless steel tanks for brewing, which the company is excited to build a new branch of its business.

"Hopefully we can look forward to putting a lot of people to work or back to work,” said Gorman. “Of course, look forward to a great menu, a great experience."

Meier's Creek Brewing Company will start fresh as the purchase of the property did not include Empire's brand or recipes.

The new owners will spend the winter getting familiar with the 42,000 square foot facility and hiring about 90 people to begin a new operation.