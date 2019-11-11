Small businesses across Western New York are gearing up for the holiday shopping rush. Each year, they face increasing competition from online retailers and department stores.

But one Buffalo business owner is trying to encourage people to shop local this year.

“It’s really the quintessential store for Christmas gifts, because everything is so one-of-a-kind and handmade and unique,” said Therese Deutschlander, the owner of Thin Ice on Elmwood Avenue.

It’s the time of the year retailers look forward to.

“This is our time to shine,” she said.

The shop sells handcrafted gift items made by local artists. Customers can find everything from jewelry to pottery pieces, things they consider one-of-a-kind gifts.

“We definitely do the bulk of our business between Black Friday and Christmas, Christmas Eve, the week after, and it’s just absolutely when we see the most people in through the doors, and they need presents,” Deutschlander said.

The countdown to the holiday season is upon us. We stopped by Thin Ice, a gift shop on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, to see how they’re gearing up for the holiday rush. They tell me the period between Black Friday and Christmas is a busy time for them. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/Q452hWnf7e — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNewsTV) November 10, 2019

Thin Ice is one of many small businesses across the country competing with online retailers and big-box stores for shoppers. The National Retail Federation says a majority of shoppers will buy online or head to the department stores, while 23 percent of them are expected to spend their money at small businesses.

That’s something Deutschlander is trying to change.

She also works with Elmwood Strip, an organization that supports local businesses in Elmwood Village. They’re putting on a “Celebration of Hope” event on Thursday at Hotel Henry to kick off the holiday season and raise money for Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund.

“It’s our way, it’s for the merchants to say thank you to the community for supporting us throughout the years, so your money goes further now when you shop at Elmwood, and it goes to a good cause,” she said.

Deutschlander also hopes Western New York shoppers are willing to invest in their own community, because for the mom-and-pop shops, it makes all the difference.

“A lot of people will come in with their Christmas lists and do all their shopping on Elmwood, and that’s the goal,” she said. “We want people to stay here on Elmwood and support their community,” she said.