VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Volusia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Florida Attorney General’s Office to dismantle a methamphetamine and pill distribution organization that it believes was being led from a prison cell in Georgia.

It was all part of "Operation Extended Stay."

Here are five things to know.

1. DRUG RING BUST: On Friday, authorities served 38 arrest warrants were served, resulting in 28 arrests. Search warrants and previous searches during the operation resulted in the recovery of about 20 pounds of crystal meth, 327 pressed fentanyl pills, 64 Dilaudids, assorted other pills, marijuana, five guns (one stolen) and about $41,000 cash.

2. GEORGIA PRISON: According to Sheriff Mike Chitwood, they traced the leadership of this ring back to 42-year-old Jeffery White, is currently incarcerated in the Washington State Prison in Washington County, Georgia, where he is serving a 20-year sentence for aggravated assault.​ “From intercepted communication from his jail cell, it became apparent that he was running a really large scale meth operation," Chitwood said.

3. CRYSTAL METH: The operation also revealed that the meth was being smuggled in from our southern border. "The meth was coming in from Mexico, coming in in kilos we believe since this investigation started we’ve seized 10 kilos of meth, crystal meth actually, but we believe as much as 100 kilos have hit the streets just in Volusia County alone,” Chitwood said.

4. SUPER BLUES: Investigators also found the ring was moving a newer drug called "super blues."

"Its' a pill that resembles oxycontin so the buyer thinks they are buying oxycontin when in reality it is pressed fentanyl," Chitwood said.

5. MOVING FORWARD: While there are now less drugs on the street, there is more work to be done. "As long as we have people that are demanding it, it is a simple supply and demand you are going to get people who are constantly going to fill that void and we see it," Chitwood said.

According to Sheriff Chitwood, those arrested in connection to this drug ring could face a minimum of 15 years behind bars.