NATIONWIDE — Federal food safety officials have issued a public health alert for several entrees that could contain ingredients that have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

READ: Full list of vegetable products, and their brands, under recall

The following products have been identified as containing products involved in a Food and Drug Administration recall:

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “CRAZY FRESH Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “KOWALSKI’S Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “quick & easy Meals Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

15.8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “BUTTER CHICKEN amazon go Butter Chicken with Turmeric Rice” with best by dates through November 6, 2019 represented on the label.

13.05-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “BROCCOLI CRUNCH POWER BOWL amazon go BROCCOLI CRUNCH POWER BOWL WITH CHICKEN” with best by dates through November 6, 2019 represented on the label.

The products are sold under the Mann's Packing Co. brand name or under private labels such as Marketside (Walmart), H-E-B, and Trader Joe's. The vegetable products recalled by Mann's Packing Co. are listed here .

Mann's issued the recall last week, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the public health alert a few days later.

The USDA urges consumers not to consume the listed entrees and to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses.

Listeria can cause symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, and confusion. It primarily affects older adults, those with weak immune systems, pregnant women, and newborns.