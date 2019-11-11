ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida veteran credits his service in the Army with fostering a love of public service, which he continues today.

Manuel Soto's godfather was one of the famous "Borinqueneers"

Soto deployed to Iraq with 1st Infantry Division for Desert Storm

Now Orlando Emergency Manager, he says saving lives is his passion

Manuel Soto joined the military in 1991, inspired by his uncle, who served in Vietnam, and his godfather, who served in the Army's 65th Infantry Regiment as one of the famous " Borinqueneers ."

“They would share these stories of hardships and being in other lands,” Soto said.

Soto was deployed to Iraq to fight in Operation Desert Storm .

“We were one of the first units to go across the bridge and the border into Iraq.”

His unit, the 2nd Brigade of the 1st Infantry Division, captured the last military objective: an airfield in southern Iraq.

“My worst fear wasn’t the Iraqis,” Soto said. “My worst fear was committing a mistake and getting my own people hurt.”

His life of service didn’t end there. In 2002, he began to work with the city of Orlando as the Emergency Manager . Now, the Orlando Operations Center is now his base.

“The only difference is we don’t have military personnel,” Soto said. “We have public centers who come here to perform their missions during a disaster.”

During his almost 20-year tenure, he helped guide the city through multiple natural disasters and attacks, including the Pulse nightclub shooting.

“I think the military prepared me to work in this type of environment,” Soto said.

He said saving lives is his passion, whether it’s on the front lines or in his office.

“I really enjoy serving as a public servant,” Soto said. “It’s a great way to provide and serve the community live and nation that you live in.”