ORLANDO, Fla. — The acting manager of Orange County Emergency Management publicly made several "disturbing comments" offensive to minorities and women, a professional standards investigation found.

Professional standards investigation launched against EOC manager

Keith Kotch took over Orange Emergency Management in July 2018

Findings: Kotch publicly used terms disparaging to women, minorities

The findings were spelled out in an investigative report issued October 21 by the county Office of Professional Standards, after it looked into allegations over the comments and whether county policy had been violated.

Keith Kotch was appointed acting manager of the Orange County Office of Emergency Management in July 2018 after the death of the incumbent manager.

Among the report's conclusions:

Kotch admitted to calling a colleague of Hispanic descent a "diva (expletive)" and "low-class employee."

He acknowledged expressing a desire to have a "shop with no women," wondering out loud whether the office would be more efficient with an all-male staff. "When asked (by investigators) to describe the issues he experienced with female employees but not with male employees, he replied, 'emotional issues that you don't typically see with the men in the office,' including comments such as 'I didn't sleep well last night,' as well as attendance issues," the report says.

Although Kotch denied to investigators that he said, "That's tall enough to hang a noose off of," in May in reference to a large, newly purchased sign, several other employees individually substantiated the statement.

When asked whether he used the phrase "hey boy" when referring to an African-American employee, Kotch didn't deny it was said. He did acknowledge knowing the negative connotation behind the term.

"Mr. Kotch's admitted and substantiated comments show a complete disregard for the impact such comments may manifest on his staff, and the damage such statements make in regards to a productive, and cohesive work environment. Additionally, such statements show poor judgement on the part of any County employee, let alone an individual who was appointed Acting Manager of the Office of Emergency Management."

Kotch retired from service effective Saturday, the report says.