SANFORD, Fla. — A middle-school teacher is facing a battery charge after deputies say he slammed a 13-year-old student against a wall in a locker room, leaving the boy with a bump on his head.

Michael Raymond Henry, 56, a teacher at Millennium Middle School in Sanford , was arrested Friday afternoon, according to a Seminole County Sheriff's Office report.

Henry told a responding deputy reported that the boy was upset about a football game loss and "became insubordinate," disobeying an order to put on a shirt before leaving the locker room. Henry tried to block the boy to prevent him from leaving before being fully dressed, and when the boy tried leaving anyway, Henry "grabbed" him, the report says.

But according to several juvenile witness statements as well as surveillance video footage, Henry — who is 6 feet tall and 260 pounds, according to the arrest report — not only grabbed the boy but slammed him against a wall, the investigating deputy says.

The video footage also shows the pair falling to the ground after the slam and the boy going to the school clinic for treatment.

Henry, of Altamonte Springs, is facing a battery charge. He was taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford on $500 bond.