MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida man is suing Madonna and Live Nation for pushing back the start time of her concert.

Nate Hollander claims he bought three tickets to the singer's December 17 show in Miami Beach.

He says when he bought the tickets the show was set to begin at 8:30 p.m. However, the start time was later changed to 10:30 p.m.

In the lawsuit, Hollander alleges that the change in start times is a breach of contract between the singer and the ticket buyer.

Hollander also claims he spent over $1,000 for the tickets, but has not been able to get a refund.

Madonna is currently on her Madame X tour.