OCALA, Fla. — The road to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics goes through Ocala this week, as championship level horse-riding kicks off the Ocala Jockey Club's fourth-annual international event.

Horse-riding Tokyo Olympic qualifier coming to Ocala

Australian Olympic medalist designed the course

It's only 1 of 5 Olympic horse-riding events nationwide

Spectators can see future stars who could compete in the Tokyo Olympics, as it's one of five nationwide Olympic qualifiers. There will be three levels of competition, including horse jumping, dressage, and cross country.

An Australian Olympic silver medalist will be at the event and is the course designer.

You can see "Olympians, world champions, people that have made this sport their career," Clayton Fredericks said. "It's an opportunity to see the young up-and-coming riders as well."

The multi-day event begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The Ocala Jockey Club is at 8720 West Highway 318 in Reddick. Cost is $10 for a one-day pass or $25 for the weekend.