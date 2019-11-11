The Buffalo Niagara region will continue to find itself in the Hollywood spotlight.

The Association of Film Commissioners International's 44th Cineposium will come to the area this September. The global film conference will bring industry leaders together to discuss topics of creativity, policy and more.

AFCI is working with the Buffalo Niagara Film Office to help bring even more economic development to the area.

Just after the latest film that used #WNY as a backdrop premiered this past weekend, officials announce Cineposium 2020 will come to the area next September. The global conference brings together film experts from around the world. More at noon on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/Sv0XRwMWnJ — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) November 11, 2019

“Just in 2018 alone, it was close to $2 million in economic impact, and that's just the impact while they're in town with 44 production days,” explained John Percy, the president and CEO of Destination Niagara Falls USA. “The long-term residual impact goes for many years. When we do host a film crew and there's a commercial or television show or movie that is presented later on down the road, the residual impact is huge.”

Cineposium will run September 16-19, coinciding with the Toronto International Film Festival just two hours away. To make sure people can attend both, there will be complementary transportation between the two events.

This announcement comes as the film industry continues to grow in the area.

Just this past weekend, the film "Cold Brook,” written and directed by Western New York native William Fichtner, premiered at the East Aurora Theater. The movie was filmed here as well.

“I love this city. I may never work again unless it’s in Buffalo.” — Kim Coates, still repping @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/MxVCgHjLfT — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) November 11, 2019

Crews from "A Quiet Place 2," including John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, spent this past summer here filming the sequel. In recent years, other movies, including “The First Purge,” have been filmed in and around Western New York, in full or in part.