ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest cold front has swept through enabling temperatures to cool off for the second half of the weekend.

After morning temperatures in the 50s for many, afternoon readings will bounce back to the mid- to upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sun will blend with scattered clouds.

Winds from the northeast will be slightly breezy at times.

The northeast winds will enable poor to hazardous boating conditions to persist today. Those in small craft are urged to exercise caution. Seas will run 4 to 6 feet offshore with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the nearshore waters, an east-northeast windswell will continue with waves of 4 to 6 feet, considered poor to fair for using a surfboard. The rip current risk is moderate, so those entering the surf zone are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard.

Veterans Day should feature a cool start followed by plenty of sun with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers return to the forecast Tuesday in advance of a midweek cold front.

The second half of the week appears unsettled with a second cold front bringing in a chance for rain on Friday.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

