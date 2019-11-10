ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s all about show and tell at the annual Maker Faire Orlando .

Creators of all kind meet at Maker Faire Orlando

Maker Faire also home to Robot Ruckus

Artisans, engineers and creators of all kind — from around the world — demonstrated their skills to eager fellow “makers” over the weekend.

The Maker Faire is also home to Robot Ruckus . The robot battle has the largest heavyweight class in the United States, at 250 pounds.

Some 200 robots of all sizes competed in the tournament. The robot builders came from all over the country and Canada.

