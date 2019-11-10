WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a decomposed body was found in the woods behind a condo complex.

Decomposed body found in the woods in Winter Park

Bound found behind condo complex

Investigation ongoing

Investigators spent several hours Saturday combing through a wooded area at the back of the Winter Park Woods Condominiums complex near South Semoran Boulevard and Scottsdale Square.

The body had obvious signs of decomposition, according to authorities.

Investigators say it’s too early to tell whether the death was suspicious.