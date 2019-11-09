ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front sweeping across the state overnight brought widespread rain, although neighborhood totals have only been around a quarter to half an inch.

As the front pushes into the Florida Straits, drier air will begin moving into our area with rain tapering off and afternoon sun breaks developing.

We’ll keep the breeze up throughout the day with gusts to 20 mph at times. Highs top the lower to middle 70s, several degrees below our average of 80.

Drier air continues dropping in tonight as we clear out the sky.

Overnight lows dip into the 40s in parts of Marion County, with 50s for most of us and a few 60s east of I-95 in Brevard County. High pressure building back into the region tomorrow is set to provide us a spectacular Sunday.

Enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Dew points will be much lower too, which means a more comfortable feel to the air.

We’ll warm highs into the low 80s for Veterans Day and Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky.

Our next cold front drops in Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a brief drop in temperatures and a 20-percent shower chance. There are still some questions on just how cool the air gets behind the front, but right now we’re going low to mid-70s Wednesday afternoon.

A disturbance moving across the Gulf of Mexico will push mild, moist air in our direction by the end of next week. Highs are in the upper 70s with rain coverage at 30-percent Thursday and up to 50-percent Friday.

Rough ocean conditions are expected today with a gusty wind and minor beach erosion.

Although wave heights will be running four to seven feet with a rising northeast swell, the Atlantic will continue acting like a washing machine creating poor surfing and dangerous ocean conditions.

A moderate to high rip current threat is forecast, and officials are urging beach goers to stay out of the water.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

