According to police, Bernard Thomas was arrested Friday night in Melbourne and is facing charges in the death of 39-year-old Tracy Adams, who was in a vehicle that was set on fire.

A car Adams was in was set on fire in front of her home on West Volusia Avenue near Woodland Boulevard in August 2017. She died nearly a month later from her injuries.

Thomas is facing charges of one count of first degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

