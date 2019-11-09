DeLAND, Fla. — DeLand police have charged a 51-year-old man with murder in a two-year-old cold case.
- Man arrested in 2 year-old DeLand murder
- Tracey Adams was in car set on fire in Aug. 2017, she died a month later
- Bernard L. Thomas, 51, arrested this week and charged
According to police, Bernard Thomas was arrested Friday night in Melbourne and is facing charges in the death of 39-year-old Tracy Adams, who was in a vehicle that was set on fire.
A car Adams was in was set on fire in front of her home on West Volusia Avenue near Woodland Boulevard in August 2017. She died nearly a month later from her injuries.
Thomas is facing charges of one count of first degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Bernard L. Thomas was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Volusia County Jail)