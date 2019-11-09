A former town supervisor in Greene County is facing federal fraud charges in relation to grants extended to the town of Prattsville in the wake of Hurricane Irene.

Former Prattsville supervisor Kory O'Hara and local businessman Stephen Baker are each facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and theft concerning a program receiving federal funds.

Authorities say O'Hara and Baker used false invoices from Baker's modular home business to obtain more than $24,000 in grants under the New York Main Street Program between 2013 and 2015.

The unsealed indictment also alleges the two used the same scheme to fraudulently obtain grant proceeds for Prattsville under the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program between 2014 and 2016.

O'Hara was Prattsville's town supervisor when the town secured millions of dollars in rehabilitation grants following Irene.