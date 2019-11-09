ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for detours, across downtown Orlando.

Multiple big events in downtown Orlando, including Veterans Day Parade Sat at 11 a.m.

City of Orlando preparing for heavy traffic

Road Closures, Parking Options This weekend in downtown Orlando

Tens of thousands of people are coming, for some big events this weekend. And the city has prepared, hoping to avoid another traffic nightmare.

Some main roads will be closed downtown for the Veterans Day Parade, mainly portions of Orange Ave, Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue.

And that would be enough to deal with, on any day. But this parade is just the kickoff.

There also is the EDC and a Miranda Lambert concert, going on tonight.

So that means even more road closures and detours.

City officials expect 75,000 people to attend the electronic dance music festival per day. It runs through tomorrow.

The Miranda Lambert Concert is going on at the Amway Center tonight. And then tomorrow, there’s an Orlando Magic game.

If you’re getting flashbacks to August, you’re not alone.

That’s when the city took some heat for the traffic mess, caused by the Florida-Miami game getting out at the same time as a Backstreet Boys concert at the Amway.

City officials say, don’t expect that tonight.

"That definitely will not be the same because it won’t be everybody getting out at once," said Chris Cairns, an Orlando Traffic Engineer. "Some of the things we learned, the shuttle route, there were some improvements that we need to make from that.:"

Because of all these traffic concerns, the city has even issued what they’re calling, a weekend watch. Meanwhile road closures for the parade run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m.