SANFORD, Fla. — The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is making a stop in Central Florida.

Veterans, law enforcement and others escorted the wall into Sanford on Thursday, where volunteers set it up in Fort Mellon Park. The wall will be up through Veteran’s Day.

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Sanford. pic.twitter.com/KoVytzxBUK — Daniel Messineo (@DanielMessineo) November 7, 2019

The wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington DC, standing six feet tall at the center and covering almost 300 feet from end to end.

Here are 5 things to know about the Traveling Memorial Wall, and the real wall in Washington.

There are 58,307 names now listed on then polished black wall, including those added in 2010. The names are arranged by date in the order in which they died. There are three sets of fathers and sons on the wall. The largest age group on the wall — 33,103 — were 18 years old. Eight women are on the wall, killed while nursing the wounded. The most casualty deaths for a single day was on January 31, 1968 — 245 deaths during the Tet Offensive.