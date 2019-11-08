ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County school deputy is facing possible termination in the wake of a video circulating that appears to show an "inappropriate amount of force" being used on a female middle school student, Sheriff John Mina says.

The video posted to social media shows two deputies taking a screaming girl into custody as a frenzied crowd of students watch. Standing behind her, they hold her arms behind her back. That's when one of the deputies grabs her hair and yanks her head back. They escort her to a patrol car and put her inside.

After the girl is put into the car, the deputy who pulled the girl's hair turns to the crowd and yells, "This is because you're silly. You're all stupid little children."

It's unknown at this time when the incident happened. A social media post said it happened at Westridge Middle School, but Spectrum News 13 has not yet confirmed that.

The Sheriff's Office said Mina was made aware of the video Friday morning.

"I am very upset by what I saw on that video," Mina said in a statement released by the Sheriff's Office. "The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body worn camera video will not be tolerated."

The child has not been arrested. She was detained but released to a parent, the agency said.

The deputy, whose identity has not been released, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since February 2019. He was working as a law enforcement officer for another agency when he was hired by Orange County.