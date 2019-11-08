ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of contentious bargaining, the Orange County School Board and the teachers' union have reached a tentative agreement.
The two parties were in the process of signing the new deal Friday afternoon. It will include an average 5.5% increase in salary and no health insurance increases this school year. That was a big reason the teachers voted down the original deal.
The school district had said it was standing firm on an offer of an average 4 percent salary increase and a one-time bonus. But teachers pushed for raises to their base pay instead of the one-time bonus. They had demanded better working conditions, with more planning time and breaks to use the restroom.
Orange County Public Schools is one of the top 10 largest school districts in the nation.
