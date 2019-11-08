ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's investigators are searching a lake in Gotha after an investigator hired by the Jennifer Kesse family provided a tip.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the search was taking place Friday afternoon at Fischer Lake. It's on the east side of State Road 408 and is just north of Lake Nally.

Kesse went missing in January 2006. Police think she was abducted while leaving her Orlando condo. Her car was found days later at an apartment about a mile away from home.

Her parents, Drew and Joyce Kesse, took over the investigation in October after settling a lawsuit with Orlando Police to get access to 14,000 pages of electronic files and dozens of hours of video. They hired a legal team and some investigators of their own to go through the evidence.

