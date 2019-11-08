PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — This South Florida museum is making it possible to honor veterans and active military members all year-round.

Here are five things you should know about the Military Heritage Museum before visiting:

1. The Military Heritage Museum is located in Punta Gorda, just steps away from Fisherman’s Village, where you can find their more than 17,000 square foot facility.

2. You can tour the museum with any one of their veterans who volunteer there. They’ll show you around the themed rooms that house thousands of different artifacts from around the world.

3. They also host themed events throughout the year. You can check that out on their website.

4. The museums hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. closed on Sundays.