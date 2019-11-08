A two-story garage on Clinton Street, estimated to be about 140 years old, will cost Newburgh taxpayers at least $100,000, according to city officials.

The city acquired the garage and the still-intact home in front of it in August 2018, because the previous owners did not pay taxes on the property.

On October 25, the west side of the brick building started collapsing into a neighboring yard, creating a large hole and forcing the city to act quickly to prevent any further damage or injuries.

Above the hole, the wall appears to be bulging while the east side of the building seems to be slanting inward. An addition atop the building looks to have been reinforced over the years and appears ready to fall through the roof.

The city is planning for contractors to begin demolition of the garage on Tuesday.

"The city's just reacting to the problem," said neighbor and up-and-coming developer Akino Morgan.

Morgan wishes there was another way, perhaps a grant or another type of state or government assistance, to pay for the demolition.

"If the building is dangerous, the building is dangerous," Morgan said. "You have to do what you have to do, but it shouldn't be costing the people who are living here an obscene amount of money."

The city never wanted this.

"The city ended up being the unwilling owner," said Newburgh Building Inspector William Horton.

Horton said that because of the weight of the bricks, an assumption there is asbestos in the materials, and possible contamination of the ground beneath, the property is a major drag on the struggling city's general fund — more so than a smaller building with lighter materials.

"We pay a company to demo it," Horton said while scrolling through photos of the damage on his phone. "We also pay another company to monitor the air as we do it to make sure we're not putting asbestos fibers into the air."

The former owners are not subject to any kind of retroactive measures to force them to pay since they forfeited the property.

"This is not the first one and it won't be the last. You might consider they beat the system," Horton said. "Well, when somebody beats the system, somebody else pays the price. Right now, the city's general fund is paying the price."

Horton added the city might soon receive a state grant to help his team of four code enforcement officers more efficiently address urgent issues among the city's approximately 700 vacant buildings. They will need it.

Horton says after the city finishes demolition of the Clinton Street property, attention will turn to another partially collapsed building about a mile away on William Street.

At a city council work session on Thursday evening, City Manager Joseph Donat described the situation as "demolition by neglect," and said it happened "through no fault of our own."

Also at the meeting, At-Large Councilman Anthony Grice expressed frustration that while the council and administrators are struggling to finalize a 2020 budget, they are hitting expensive obstacles that come as a result of negligent property owners.

"When we're looking at our budget and our comptroller is saying we're a couple of emergencies away [from insolvency]," Grice began, "it's things like this — willful neglect — that put us into that situation."