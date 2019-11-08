POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office recently arrested 17 men on child porn charges during "Operation Guardians of Innocence IV: Fall Haul."

Month-long probe targeted those who possessed or shared child porn

Polk County detectives conducted a month-long special investigation that focused on identifying members of the community who possessed and shared child pornography.

Among those arrested include two Disney employees, Brett Kinney, 40, and Donald Durr, Jr., 52; former Seth McKeel Middle Assistant Principal William Hage, 76; and University of Central Florida student Dominic Bernardi, 19.

Authorities said some of the men had contacted children for sexual favors or solicited sexually explicit photos from children. One admitted that if he didn't look at child pornography he would sexually batter children, according to the arrest report.

"The people arrested during this operation prey on the most innocent and vulnerable among us---our children. The undercover detectives who investigate these crimes have to see things that nobody should have to see, and no child should have to experience. Each one of these arrests has removed a predator from our streets, and the internet," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Here’s a look at the suspects. They include two Disney workers, and the oldest, a former assistant principal of what was formerly Seth McKeel Middle School. @BN9 #BN9Polk pic.twitter.com/SHHAyVMfOq — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) November 8, 2019

The youngest person arrested was 19-years-old, while the oldest was 77-years-old.

The 17 men arrested face a total of 626 charges — 624 felonies and two misdemeanors. The combined prior criminal histories of all of the men includes 114 felonies and 71 misdemeanors.

Click here for the names of all the men arrested and their charges.