LEXINGTON, Ky. — Exposing whistleblowers can come with legal consequences even for the president.

While it is unlikey — if President Donald Trump revealed the whistleblower's name, it could turn more lawmakers against him on both sides.

Now, Trump is praising an ally's call to unmask the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint served as the catalyst for Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Speaking at a rally in Kentucky Monday, Trump says GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s call for the whistleblower to be publicly named was "excellent."

Paul claimed at the rally that the whistleblower’s identity is known, adding, "I say to the media, do your job and print his name."

U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identities and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.

Addressing a campaign rally Monday in Lexington, Kentucky, Trump said Bevin has frequently prodded him to help court businesses to relocate in his state and bring federal dollars to the state.

Trump says, "He's such a pain in the ass, but that’s what you want."

The Republican Bevin is facing Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in Tuesday’s election.

The bitter Kentucky contest is being watched closely for early signs of how the increasingly partisan impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republican incumbents in 2020.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.