ORLANDO, Fla. — A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the March sexual assault of a woman in Orlando's Milk District .

Jackson Michael Robbins II of Orlando is charged with burglary of dwelling with assault and sexual battery. He was arrested by Orlando Police in early September, according to an arrest affidavit.

The sexual assault happened on Hillside Avenue early Thursday, March 21. The woman told investigators that she was sleeping when a man apparently broke into her home. She was awoken by the man assaulting her. The woman's fiance was over at the home at the time and woke up to her screaming. The fiance chased the intruder out of the home.

Detectives used DNA found on the woman's clothing to identify Robbins as a suspect, the affidavit says.

Robbins is out of jail on bond.