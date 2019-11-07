CHALROTTE,N.C. – The Queen City is taking steps to become a smarter Internet city as city officials announce a partnership with Microsoft.

Microsoft will support the city by providing volunteer initiatives and technology training.

Charlotte is only the second city Microsoft has partnered with in an initiative like this one.

The partnership is going to focus on five areas: smart transit systems, public Wi-Fi, public safety infrastructure, safer neighborhoods, and upward mobility for neighbors. One example is Wi-Fi on public buses. This is going to give access to a section of city residents who don't have regular Internet access, and they could log on when going to work.

"I think it’s wonderful because technology is advancing at a fast pace. So, for city government, it’s beneficial to have a partner alongside of us who is a leader in that space and leveraging and partnering with a leader helps us to advance technology a lot faster, which means we provide services quickly to our community," Reenie Askew, a spokesperson for the city said.

